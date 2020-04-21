TYLER — Three healthcare finance leaders have joined UT Health East Texas, according to Donald Baker, chief operating officer/chief financial officer (COO/CFO) for the health system. Julie Krc, Chrissy Ramsey and Debra Lee will serve as CFOs at facilities and organizations within the division.
“We are excited to welcome Julie, Chrissy and Debra to UT Health East Texas,” Baker said. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit our organization immensely.”
Julie Krc is transitioning to CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler. She joined UT Health last July as ACFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. Prior to joining UT Health, she worked for more than 20 years in various roles at Longview Regional Medical Center. She was serving as controller at Longview Regional when she joined UT Health. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Chrissy Ramsey joins UT Health Jacksonville as CFO. She comes to UT Health from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, where she served as system controller. Prior to her tenure at Christus, she worked in various accounting and finance roles with Good Shepherd in Longview and with Nacogdoches Medical Center. In addition to her role as Jacksonville CFO, working in conjunction with the division COO/CFO and team, she also will have division responsibilities for capital management processes. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from SFA.
Debra Lee joins as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. She brings more than 20 years of health system finance experience to the division. Most recently, she served as vice president/CFO for Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that she worked for Triad Hospitals and Trinity Mother Frances Health System. She has extensive experience working with physician groups.
Debra earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Tyler.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.