TYLER – UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar on men's health at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, presented by Dr. Andrew Navetta from UT Health East Texas Urology in Tyler.
In this seminar, Dr. Navetta will discuss everything men need to know about prostate health.
Register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link when the presentation starts. Individuals have the opportunity to submit questions in advance through the message box, upon registering.
The presentation will premiere on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
