UT Health East Texas offers a free lunch and learn seminar, titled Outpatient Robot-Assisted Joint Replacement, on Tuesday, March 14, at the UT Health Tyler Pavilion, 801 Clinic Drive.
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Joseph Conflitti, MD, will present information about outpatient robot-assisted total knee and hip replacement. Complimentary lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation begins at noon.
Seating is limited and reservations are required by March 7. Register online at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars.
About UT Health East Texas
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
