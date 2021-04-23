Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.