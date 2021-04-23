UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. The seminar will feature a presentation on bariatric surgery by Charles J. Keith Jr., MD, bariatric surgeon at UT Health Tyler Bariatric Center. In this seminar, Dr. Keith will discuss the who, what, when, where and why of bariatric surgery.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.