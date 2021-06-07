UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, featuring a presentation on common pediatric ear and throat disorders. The presentation will be given by Robert N. Strominger, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist from UT Health East Texas Ear, Nose and Throat Center.
The seminar is free, and registration can be completed in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. Once registration is complete, an email with the direct link will be sent before the presentation starts. When registering, individuals will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.
The presentation will premiere on the UT Health East Texas Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
