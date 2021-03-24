UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
The seminar will feature a presentation on Endometriosis: What Is It? by Teri Lynne Baumgartner, MD, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist from UT Health East Texas Physicians Athens.
In this seminar, Dr. Baumgartner will discuss what endometriosis is, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
The seminar is free, and registration can be done in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. Once registered, an email with the direct link will be sent before the presentation starts.
When registering, participants will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.
The presentation will premiere on the Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
