UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The seminar will feature a presentation on lung cancer screening with James Fox, MD, board-certified pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at UT Health East Texas Pulmonary Institute.
The seminar is free, and registration can be completed in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. Those who register will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.
The presentation will premiere on the hospital’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
