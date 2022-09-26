UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The seminar will feature a presentation about osteoporosis given by Christina Tinkler, PA-C at UT Health East Texas Orthopedic Institute in Tyler.
The seminar is free, and registration can be completed in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. An email with the direct link will be sent before the presentation starts. When register, an opportunity will be provided to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on the Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
