UT Health East Texas Physicians Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at 1325 N. Dickinson Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Nikki Lambert at (903) 683-3605.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been taxing emotionally, physically and psychologically. People young and old have felt the effects of isolation and a transition to social distancing, working and schooling from home, and a “new normal” that does not feel normal at all. There is a way to combat the sadness, isolation and stress resulting from the pandemic. Do a good deed for someone.
Studies show doing something good for others makes a person feel better. Volunteering is the quickest way to lift spirits and give back to the community. An easy way to volunteer one hour of time is to donate blood. Blood can only come from people who are willing to give it for others. Just one pint of donated blood will save three lives, and the feeling of doing something good – making a difference – can be a much-needed boost when spirits need lifting.
Have you known or cared for someone who received blood transfusions? Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are a powerful way to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org. Your personal story may inspire others to give this April.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen/ on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
