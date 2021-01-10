All UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will delay opening until noon Monday due to inclement weather. This includes the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.
Anyone who has a COVID-19 vaccine appointment before noon will be rescheduled for their vaccine at the same time the following Monday – Jan. 18. All other clinics will be contacting patients to reschedule their appointments.
All UT Health East Texas Olympic Centers locations will open at 8 a.m. Monday.
