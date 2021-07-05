Jacksonville native Kenya Etim, MD, is joining UT Health East Texas Physicians in Jacksonville.
Etim, who specializes in family medicine, believes that healthy people make healthy communities. Serving her community is very important to her. She currently serves on the board of trustees for the Fred Douglas Community Develop Coalition in Jacksonville.
Etim earned her medical degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing and completed her residency at Sparrow Family Practice in Lansing, Michigan.
“I chose family medicine to teach people how to break unhealthy family habits. Diabetes, hypertension, colon cancer, cardiovascular disease and a host of other conditions can go back generations in families,” she said. “I want my patients to know they can prevent some medical conditions with education and patience.”
Etim is welcoming patients at 203 Nacogdoches St., Ste. 280, beginning July 12.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 541-5396.
