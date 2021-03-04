UT Health East Texas is expanding internal medicine services in Jacksonville with the addition of Matthew Boehme, DO.
Boehme believes the best healthcare requires a partnership between patient and physician.
“I am a partner in my patients’ healthcare,” Boehme said. “I like to get to know them as individuals and provide advice using the most up-to-date medical information available. I like to have discussions about how the care we offer fits with the life they want to live.”
The combination of the science of medicine and the ability to help others is what led Dr. Boehme to become a physician.
“Nothing else drove me like the combination of directly helping people and learning about the natural world medicine provides. It’s endlessly fascinating, and you never know everything,” Boehme said.
Boehme completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University and his residency at Medical City in Ft. Worth.
“We are excited for what this will mean for the Jacksonville community,” said DeLeigh Haley, CEO of UT Health Jacksonville. “We believe the partnership with an established physician will benefit our team and serve the needs of our community very well.”
Boehme is welcoming patients at 203 Nacogdoches St., Ste. 280, beginning April 1.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-541-5396.
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
