The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center, 1325 N. Dickinson Dr., will celebrate a grand re-opening from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. The event is open to the public.
The event will feature a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. by the Chamber of Commerce for the Olympic Center fitness facility, which had been closed due to COVID-19. The facility is re-opening with enhanced safety precautions such as daily screenings and temperature checks for members and employees, additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures, no-contact check in for members and physical distancing of equipment.
Tours of the Olympic Center and the adjoining clinic will be available, and the mobile mammography bus will be on site for tours and scheduling. There will be free blood pressure checks, $35 flu shots, light refreshments and door prizes. The Breath of Life mobile asthma bus from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler also will be at the event.
The clinic will be welcoming its newest provider, Dr. Cheryl Polkowski. Dr. Luke Johnson, Physician Assistant Joe Moss and Family Nurse Practitioner Lisa Trawick also will be in attendance.
The clinic is now offering extended hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at the event and masks will be required.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
