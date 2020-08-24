UT Health EMS teams deployed as part of state’s hurricane response efforts

TYLER – UT Health East Texas EMS deployed two ambulances to assist statewide efforts to respond to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.
Five EMS members departed Sunday as part of a state strike team, which also included Hopkins County and Titus Regional EMS, to respond in areas that could be impacted by the storms. The teams were staging in San Antonio before deploying to targeted locations once the storms’ paths are better known.
Roy Langford, regional director for UT Health EMS, said the strike teams respond to all weather situations when activated by the state, and they go in and help evacuate residents from nursing homes and hospitals when needed.
He said UT Health EMS has sent crews to every hurricane he can remember, including Hurricane Harvey, where they worked in knee-deep water to evacuate nursing home residents in boats.
“To be a part of the community of the state of Texas and help our fellow man in their time of need, it’s something we jumped in with both feet and we keep going whenever we’re called on to help,” Langford said. “To be able to help the state and continue to show everyone that we’re here in a time of need, it’s an awesome responsibility and an honor.”
A strike team that included UT Health East Texas EMS crews departed Sunday to help in the wake of storms that could hit the Texas Gulf Coast this week.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.