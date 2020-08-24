UT Health EMS teams deployed as part of state’s hurricane response efforts

A team of five UT Health East Texas EMS members have deployed to assist statewide efforts to respond to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. The team – traveling in two ambulances – is part of a state strike team, which also included Hopkins County and Titus Regional EMS, according to officials.

The were staging in San Antonio before deploying to targeted locations once the storms’ paths are better known.

Roy Langford, regional director for UT Health EMS, said these teams help evacuate residents from nursing homes and hospitals when needed.