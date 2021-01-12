Jville_newYearBaby.jpg

UT Health Jacksonville welcomed the first baby of the new year at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021. Bentley Ryan Wagoner was born to Baylie Rains and Terry Wagoner Jr. and is the couple’s first child. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

