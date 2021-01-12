UT Health Jacksonville welcomed the first baby of the new year at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021. Bentley Ryan Wagoner was born to Baylie Rains and Terry Wagoner Jr. and is the couple’s first child. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.
featured
UT Health Jacksonville welcomes first baby of the new year
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Rabies-positive case reported in Cherokee County
- Nearly 2,000 Cherokee County Electric COOP customers are without power
- Cherokee County arrests
- National Weather Service figures indicate Jacksonville received 7.5 inches of snow
- Winter weather warning, snow possible in Cherokee County
- Rabies-positive case reported in Cherokee County
- UT Health East Texas caregivers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- Three arrested in narcotics bust
- Capitol chaos – one local’s experience at D.C. protest
- A King, The King, Our King
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.