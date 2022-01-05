UT Health Jacksonville welcomed the first baby of the new year at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022. Sophia Paulina Alvarez was born to Paulina Arredondo and Reyes Alvarez. She weighed 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.
“I wasn’t expecting the new baby of the year,” said Paulina, explaining that her labor originally was scheduled to be induced Thursday, Dec. 30, but a positive COVID-19 diagnosis delayed that until Monday.
Sophia arrived happy and healthy about six hours after labor was induced Monday. “Everything went great,” Paulina said. Sophia joins older siblings Reyes Jr., 9, Isabella Grace, 5, and Jailyne Paloma, 4, who “are so happy to have a baby sister.”
Paulina said Sophia has been a good baby so far, eating well and sleeping plenty. “She’s just a sleeping beauty.”
