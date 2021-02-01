UT Health (Tyler) now taking appointments for COVID-19 shots

East Texans may now register for appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at UT Health East Texas (north Tyler location).
Only individuals in category 1A (healthcare workers, first and last responders and residents of long term care facilities) or 1B (those 65 and over and people with medical conditions that include risk of serious medical consequences if should they contract the disease) may sign up. Signs up are offered online at www.signupgenius.com
You must have an appointment to receive a vaccination.
Appointment slots are filled on a first come, first serve, basis and are expected to fill extremely fast.
UT Health (north Tyler) is located at 11937 Hwy. 271.
