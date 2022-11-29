The annual UT Health Tyler Tree-Lighting Ceremony will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1000 S. Beckham on the hospital’s front lawn.
Santa arrives on the front lawn of the hospital at 5 p.m., so bring your camera for photos. In the case of rain, the tree-lighting will be moved inside to the skywalk.
Refreshments will be served at the event.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and free parking is available in both parking garages.
At 5:20 p.m. the tree-lighting ceremony will begin. The tree will be lit by Ollie Flores, RN, and his son, Teddy, who was a patient in the UT Health Tyler NICU. Flores was inspired to join the NICU team because of the positive experience his newborn son had in our NICU. Teddy’s grandparents are Jacksonville residents.
Come out and experience a little Christmas cheer.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.