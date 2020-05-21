UT students to return to campus in August; no in-person classes after Thanksgiving

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.