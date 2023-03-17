The University of Texas at Tyler will host its 2023 Homecoming March 20–27. This year, American Idol Top 5 finalist Fritz Hager III will perform a free concert for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the East Texas community.
“Homecoming is a great event for our students and alumni, and it’s also a fantastic opportunity to celebrate with the community,” said Ona Tolliver, UT Tyler senior vice president for student success.
Hager will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, on the UT Tyler Ornelas Hall Lawn. Doors open at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and parking is available in UT Tyler’s parking garage and Lot 15.
Other Homecoming community events include:
Monday, March 20
• An Evening with U.S. Navy Lt. Jason Redman (retired): 6 p.m. University Center Mabry
Theater. Redman will share his story of service and resiliency.
Friday, March 24
• UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M University: 7 p.m. Irwin Field
• • Annual fireworks show: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Harvey Lake
Saturday, March 25
• UT Tyler Crawfish Boil: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. UC Plaza
• Golf cart parade: 1:30 p.m. UC Plaza to Baseball Fields
For a complete schedule or more information, visit uttyler.edu/homecoming.
