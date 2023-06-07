The University of Texas at Tyler is offering three specialized music camps this summer to give young musicians a chance to improve skills, work with professionals and play for the public.
Debuting this summer, the UT Tyler Percussion Camp provides ensemble experiences each day for drum line and other percussion instruments. In its second year, the UT Tyler Brass Camp features Dallas Symphony Orchestra trumpeter Elmer Churampi as its guest artist. Both camps begin Monday, June 19, and conclude Friday, June 23, with a campers’ concert. The UT Tyler Jazz Camp is June 26-30 and in its sixth year. Grammy-nominated pianist Sergio Pamies is the guest artist.
“This is an exciting summer as we are now offering three summer camps that provide unique experiences for students to hone their skills and feed their passion for music,” said Dr. Sarah Roberts, UT Tyler School of Performing Arts interim director.
Registration deadline for percussion and brass camps is Friday, June 16, while jazz camp registration deadline is Thursday, June 22. Requirements for each camp vary, but in general, students age 13 and older who can read music are eligible.
All three camps offer attendees the option to commute or stay in UT Tyler’s dorms. During evenings, campers participate in jam sessions, attend concerts and experience more traditional “camp” activities like a pool party and game night, Roberts said.
“Summer camps started in 2018, with the jazz camp, and throughout the past five years it has been exciting to see area students return for multiple summers and even choose to study music here at UT Tyler,” she added.
The public is also invited to a total of seven free concerts performed during the two weeks of music camps. For details, visit the KVUT Radio website at kvut.org. The station serves as a sponsor.
The UT Tyler School of Performing Arts is committed to providing a quality learning and
performance environment where students can develop knowledge, skills and professionalism for their future careers.
To register or for more information, visit uttyler.edu/music/camps.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
