UT Tyler/DMN poll has Joe Biden leading Pres. Trump by several points

The results of a University of Texas-Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll was released Monday, with Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump.
Biden, the apparent Democratic nominee for president, garnered 46 percent of the votes, while Pres. Trump, a Republican, earned 41 percent.
There is a sampling error of +/- 2.24 percent.
In polls conducted in February, March and April, the two candidates were within the margin of error.
Between June 29 and July 7 the UT-Tyler Center for Opinion Research conducted a survey of 1,909 registered voters to harvest the results.
The poll was conducted in both English and Spanish.
