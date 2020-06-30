UT-Tyler finalizing fall plans now

The University of Texas at Tyler will return to face-to-face classes this fall, and officials are finalizing plans to maintain a healthy campus.
“We look forward to welcoming a strong freshman class this fall, along with our returning students,” said President Michael Tidwell. “Ensuring the health and safety of the campus community has always been a priority. As we gear up for this academic year, we realize there are certain adjustments that need to be made to make sure students feel comfortable returning to their classrooms and labs,” said President Michael Tidwell.
Students have inquired about whether they will be able to enjoy a traditional college experience. “The answer is yes. It will look a little different, but we want to them to have the full experience,” he said.
President Tidwell has appointed the Reboot UT Tyler Task Force, comprised of faculty, staff and students, to define how students will return this fall in a way that safeguards the health of the campus while also ensuring the delivery of the University's educational mission. The task force is working under the guidance of CDC guidelines and healthcare officials.
Health and safety measures will include a heightened campus cleaning schedule. UT Tyler is also providing masks, which are strongly recommended for all campus community members. Social distancing will also be practiced in classrooms, labs, dining rooms, and other meeting areas.
“This is going to be another great year for The University of Texas at Tyler. We are excited to have students once again safely engaging in campus life,” Tidwell said.
Fall 2020 classes begin Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.