The University of Texas at Tyler announced a special tuition rate has been established for registered nurses to earn the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
UT Tyler now offers a flat rate of $9,895 to cover tuition and fees for the eight courses that comprise the online RN to BSN program. The new rate applies to both in-state and out-of-state residents.
“The School of Nursing is committed to meeting the educational needs of students by providing high-quality programs that are accessible as well as affordable,’’ said Vicki Jowell, MSN, RN, UT Tyler RN-BSN program coordinator. “The fixed-rate structure will allow more students locally, statewide and nationally to complete their BSN here at UT Tyler.
Consisting of 30 semester credit hours, the RN-BSN program is designed for registered nurses with an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) or diploma to earn the baccalaureate degree 100% online while continuing to work. A full-time, 12-month track is offered with two or three seven-week courses per semester, in addition to flexible part-time options. Students learn in asynchronous virtual classrooms with full access to faculty, who are specialized in teaching in the online environment.
For more information about the program, visit uttyler.edu/nursing/college/undergraduate/rn-bsn.php
With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. Through its alignment with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with innovative medical research, medical education and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler strives to fulfill our primary missions of education, research and service.
