The University of Texas at Tyler recently inducted 37 new members of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society that initiates approximately 30,000 members a year on more than 325 campus in the US and the Philippines. Phi Kappa Phi membership is invitation-only and requires nomination and approval by the chapter.
Students from our local area who were inducted include Jennifer Carlile and Erin Hulsman of Bullard and Skyla Weeks of Frankston and Jennifer Humphries of Rusk.
Remaining members inducted were Rebecca Abrams, Cedar Park; Lincoln Kurt Penaloza, Cibolo; Ahmed Al Bayati, Cypress; Cheyenne Davis, Emory, Omar Lugo, Forney; Terressa Nelson, Grapeland, Rachel Anthony, Hideaway; Erica Martinez, Kilgore; Courtney Moore and Ricky Yeager, Lindale; Andrew Sanders, Longview; Celina Hawthorne, Nacogdoches; Marcelina Perez, Palestine; Kevin Dore, Roanoke; Hannah Sasser and Courney Southwick, San Antonio; Madeleine Beaudoin, Abigail Price, Melanie Rawls, Randy Sronce, Joseph Hall, Misty Findley, Taylor Easterling and Eleazar Cortes of Tyler, Caila Wagner-Vermette, Waco; Liseth Hubbard and Rawda Tomoum, Whitehouse; Rebekah Neiman, Wills Point; Danielle Fulton, Arkansas; Aldyn Edwards, Floriday; Jacqueline Haire, Georgia; Khatrina Swarup, Maine and Annika Wurm, North Carolina.
