The University of Texas at Tyler’s online MBA and nursing graduate programs were honored by U.S. News and World Report as some of the best in the nation. The graduate nursing program was ranked 23rd and the MBA program was ranked 100th.
“The rankings from U.S. News affirm what our students already tell us,” said Amir Mirmiran, PhD, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “No matter whether online or face-to-face, our faculty continue to deliver UT-quality academics to their
students.”
The UT Tyler Master of Science in Nursing degree is designed to meet the needs of the working professional with faculty support. Program concentrations include nursing administration; nursing education, nursing informatics, quality and safety; family nurse practitioner and psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner.
Leslie Minshew, of Alto, is enrolled in the online psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner program.
Having earned her bachelor degree from Stephen F. Austin, she states the online program at UT Tyler fits her current schedule.
As a full-time employee at the Burke Center in Lufkin, Minshew must balance work, school and family.
Minshew is married to Casey Minshew and the couple has a three-year-old boy.
Minshew said she was informed of the online program at UT Tyler by her boss Myeisha Salter.
The online courses are comparable to in-person classes she’s experienced and the professors have been very responsive when she has had questions.
“It’s super valuable to me, because I could not go to an in-person class,” Minshew said. “This is the only way I could get this degree.”
She said she would “definitely” recommend the online program to others.
UT Tyler’s online MBA programming offers the same content, student engagement and student-faculty interactions as the face-to-face environment. The latest technologies are used to ensure student success. Specialized tracks offered include healthcare management, marketing and cyber security, among others.
Michael Barfield, a Wells Fargo employee residing in Bullard, is pursing an MBA at UT Tyler.
He earned his bachelor degree in finance from UT Tyler after first attending Tyler Junior College.
He is currently enrolled in a single seven-week course which he describes as fast paced and intense.
“As long as you have the discipline and the drive and you’re responsible enough to get it done, it is definitely doable,” Barfield said.
He admits he hasn’t had to contact his professors very often, but they have been helpful and accommodating.
Barfield did note that students must show identification and are watched while taking online tests. While he felt it to be invasive, he also understood the reasoning for the precautions.
Barfield, too, must balance work, education and family life.
“I wouldn’t be able to do in-person classes in my current life,” he said. “I’ve got a four-year-old at the house. I’ve got a wife. I’ve got a mortgage to take care of and a full-time job. The only time I have to do this is when I’m off of work and over the weekend.”
Barfield and his wife Hannah, who supports his educational pursuits, have a daughter named Scarlett. The UT Tyler online Master of Education degree ranked outside the top 100 by only eight positions. However, UT Tyler announced the program rose from its 128th standing in 2020.
Options for the Master of Education degree include curriculum and instruction, educational leadership, reading, special education and superintendent certification.
For more information about UT Tyler’s online offerings, visit UTTyler.edu/online.
