The University of Texas at Tyler finished in the top 10 at this year’s American Society of Civil Engineering National Concrete Canoe Competition. The UT Tyler ASCE student chapter advanced to nationals by winning the 2023 Texas-Mexico Regional Concrete Canoe Competition with their entry, “Camoo.”
UT Tyler placed sixth overall, taking fourth place in oral presentation, sixth place in technical report and eighth place in final product. The university represented ASCE Region 6 – the largest region worldwide – which consists of schools from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Mexico.
“We tied for the highest finish from a Texas school across the more than 35 years of national competition –– this is the third top 10 finish from the state ever,” said faculty adviser Dr. Michael McGinnis, UT Tyler professor and civil engineering department chair. “It was exciting for us to be back at nationals, and I could not be prouder of our group.”
At the annual competition, participants build canoes with concrete and are judged in four categories: technical design report, oral design presentation, canoe final product and racing. UT Tyler placed among the top 15 nationally in 2012.
UT Tyler 2022-23 team members are Esther Fajardo of Longview, Omar Acuña of Marshall and Hannah McGinnis of Tyler, team captains; and Angel Suarez of Mineola; Bradley Smith of Waxahachie; Bryan Gluck of Jacksonville; Chandler Hosch of Giddings; Christopher McMillan of Gilmer; Ernesto Colorado of Henderson; Gerardo Perez of Terrell; Karen Rivera of Gladewater; Keagan Rios of Caddo Mills; Luis Ortiz of Kaufman; Manuel Salazar of Sherman; Mason Mattern of Elkhart; Riley Christian of Lindale; Russell Rinehart of Longview; Samuel Acuña of Marshall; Steven Luna of Mount Pleasant; Tyrus Krueger of Kingwood; Victory Amos-Nwankwo of Houston; Zachary Wilson of Abilene; and Lidia Cabrera and Samuel Gentry, both of Tyler.
The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is the nation’s oldest engineering society. For more information, visit asce.org.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
