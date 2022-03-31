The University of Texas at Tyler announced that Michael Barnett, PhD, assistant professor of psychology, has been invited to serve as a reviewer for the National Institutes for Health Center for Scientific Review special emphasis panel. The panel will cover topics in mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, as well as Alzheimer’s Disease.
“This is an honor as NIH study sections are very selective, so it recognizes the quality of Dr. Barnett’s work,” said Steven Idell, MD, PhD, senior vice president for research and dean of the Graduate School.
Barnett’s work focuses on applying novel technologies, such as virtual reality, to develop cognitive assessments that help define dementia’s impact on daily life in older adults.
“I am excited about the science of cognitive aging, and I am looking forward to serving on the review panel,” said Barnett, who also directs the UT Tyler Memory Assessment and Research Center and Aging, Neuropsychology and Technology Lab.
Serving UT Tyler since 2018, Barnett received a $50,000 UT System Science and Technology Acquisition and Retention (STAR) Award to enhance his research in 2020. A licensed psychologist in the state, he holds master’s and doctoral degrees in counseling psychology.
