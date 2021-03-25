The University of Texas at Tyler announced 843 students were named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
President’s Honor Roll students by hometown are:
Bullard: Keyanna Brown, Jackson Peer, Maggie Hill, Alek Terho-Streck, Reagan Brasher, Anna Luker, Megan Flowers, Catherine Kimball, Maranda Gay, Clara Smith, Holly Stadelmann, Stephanie Davis, Ashleigh Wages, Johnathan Chambers and Abby Hall.
Frankston: Jonas Westbrook, Caleb Griffin, Emily Brown and Savanna Cooper.
Jacksonville: Allison Rives, Jonathan Whitinger, Justin Crowe, Shannon Allert, Maria Suarez Slalzar, Sovan Ven, Jordan Abna, Barbara Villegas, Alyssa Forrestier, Jodie Work, Ismael Llovera, Connor Crowe, Diana Gonzalez and Ceara Oliver.
Rusk: Jennifer Humphries.
Troup: Dalton Puckett, Gideon Austin Pechangco.
The University of Texas at Tyler also announced 641 students, including 115 pharmacy students, were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the university Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Dean’s List students by hometown are:
Bullard: Katelyn Leger, Haleigh Smith, Hayden Gardner, John Gragg, Hannah Lloyd, Kennedy Bowman, Lawrence Ant De Vera, Colton Kelley, Brody Mullican, Karla Salazar and Luke Bowman.
Frankston: Susan Nash.
Jacksonville: Maribel Leon, Bran Gonzalez, Mathew Nabi, Susan Garcia, Ashley Buckingham, Bailey Holman and Kaitlin Henderson.
New Summerfield: Collin Wilkerson.
Rusk: Robert Goldsberry.
Troup: Deidra Donley, Kayla Gandy, Fernanda Garcia, Jesus Sanchez and Katrina Noyola.
