The University of Texas at Tyler announced the School of Nursing was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Nursing Innovation Grant Program.
The School of Nursing will use the funds to expand its current simulation program by training faculty and adding infrastructure and equipment.
During clinicals, nursing students are typically placed in hospitals and clinics under close supervision to refine the interpersonal and problem-solving skills necessary for working with patients. During COVID, clinical partners are responding to the pandemic and can be challenged to accommodate the student training.
“This grant will allow the School of Nursing to pivot during this time of COVID and implement a high-quality system by which our nursing students can be properly trained in patient care, while also being mindful of physical distancing and CDC recommendations,” said Dr. Colleen Marzilli, associate professor of nursing and grant project director.
Dr. Karen Walker, assistant professor of nursing, is the co-director.
A typical simulation consists of a simulated scenario in which a student provides care to patient simulation mannequins. Then students review their performance with a faculty member.
The School of Nursing already conducts these activities through its simulated hospital.
“Simulation is empowering nursing students to complete needed clinicals and coursework so they can graduate and be nurses that help serve our state during this global pandemic,” Marzilli said.
