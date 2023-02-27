The University of Texas at Tyler announced that it will host the What is Social Work? Conference on Friday, March 3. The conference will focus on the significance of social work.
The event, presented in partnership with Tyler Junior College, will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center, located at 3402 Old Omen Road in Tyler. There is no registration fee, and brunch will be provided with advanced registration.
Featured guest speakers are professional social workers who represent Child Protective Services, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Children’s Health Plan and the East Texas Crisis Center. After the brunch break, an open mic will be available for students and professionals to share their thoughts on the field of social work and what it means to them.
“This event is an ideal opportunity for both high school students contemplating their future college majors or college students considering new courses of study,” said Rich Kenney, UT Tyler professor of practice in social work and program director.
Students who enter the field of social work can impact the lives of others as a caseworker, service worker, probation officer, human services specialist or mental health assistant.
The Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree at UT Tyler is a 120-credit-hour generalist program. For additional information, visit uttyler.edu/programs/social-work-bsw.
To register or for more information, email Kenney at rkenney@uttyler.edu.
About UT Tyler
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.