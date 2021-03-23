Uta and Briones crowned homecoming king and queen at JC

Tapiwa Uta and Zahina Briones were crowned Jacksonville College Homecoming 2021 King and Queen during festivities that were held on Saturday afternoon at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The day was topped off with the Jaguars pulling off a major Region XIV upset over Panola College. The Jags handed the Ponies a 90-69 defeat. Panola is tied for second place in the conference standings.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lady Jaguars didn't disappoint. JC dispatched Coastal Bend, 87-68, which moved the team into seventh place in the conference standings; which is significant as the eighth and ninth place teams must meet in a play-in game, with the winner qualifying for the regional tournament.
