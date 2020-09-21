TYLER – The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler received a two-year, $412,862 grant from the from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health for research to determine optimal dosages of medications isoniazid, rifampin and ethambutol for treatment of Mycobacterium kansasii (M. kansasii).
Causing disease in both immune-competent and immune-compromised patients, M. kansasii is the second most common non-tuberculosis mycobacteria, according to a release.
“Mycobacterium kansasii pulmonary disease resembles tuberculosis (TB) and could be a target for TB-like, short-course chemotherapy,” said Dr. Shashi Kant, principal investigator on the grant and an associate professor of pulmonary immunology at UTHSCT.
The American Thoracic Society currently recommends a combination regimen of the three drugs given daily for 12 months or more, long beyond when the bacteria ceases being cultured from the sputum — and twice the length of a tuberculosis regimen.
Drug doses currently used to treat M. kansasii are not optimized, and as a result, treatment outcomes are disappointing despite long-term therapy. Therefore, there is need of studies to explore different drugs and combinations for potential synergy, antagonism or additivity in preclinical models.
“The drugs that will be tested in this project have a known safety and toxicity profile, so we expect our new optimized dose combination regimens can readily be advanced into clinics,” Kant said.
The new research will use a hollow fiber model system, mathematical modeling and clinical trial simulations to determine the optimal drug doses of each drug in the combination.
“Our approach is less time-consuming compared to the traditional drug development strategies to help improve the clinical care of these patients,” Kant said.
