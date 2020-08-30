TYLER — UT Health Tyler has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
“The Gold Plus award means that we have achieved 85% or better adherence on the quality indicators established by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association through their Get With the Guidelines Stroke Program for at least 24 consecutive months,” UT Health Tyler CEO Vicki Briggs said. “The patients and the community can have confidence in the fact that we have solid processes in place to ensure that every patient that comes to us receives the best care in accordance with the latest advances in medicine related to strokes.”
UT Health Tyler earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“We have a remarkable stroke team that goes above and beyond to ensure stroke patients get the best treatments in a timely fashion, giving each patient the best possible ultimate outcome,” Lisa Hutchison, stroke coordinator, said.
The American Heart Association also recognized the hospital for continued excellence in its Target: Type 2 Diabetes program. UT Health Tyler is a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The stroke center designation was granted by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations with a Gold Seal of Approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.