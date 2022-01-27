The City of Jacksonville has relocated utility billing operations to 215 E. Rusk St., adjacent to City Hall. The new location, set to open Monday, Jan. 31, features a walk-in friendly customer lobby and manned drive-thru window. This will make it easier for customers to visit with city employees regarding water utilities and other related services.
“The purpose of the relocation is twofold”, said city manager James Hubbard. “First, our aim was to
improve the customer experience, and second, the relocation makes the best use of available
space within our existing facilities.”
In light of the on-going pandemic, glass dividers will enhance the safety of customer interactions
and allow the lobby to remain open to walk-in customers. The customer lobby and drive-thru
window will be manned from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers may also use the drop box located at the drive-thru and the one located at 1220 S. Bolton St., outside of the normal hours of operations.
“The City is in the customer service business and I applaud this effort to make our staff more
approachable”, said Mayor Randy Gorham.
Utility customers are encouraged to sign-up for an account on the online payments website at
JacksonvilleTX.org/Payments. This will allow consumers to view usage, pay bills, change account information, or set up recurring payments so there is no worry about missing due date.
