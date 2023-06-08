Vandals destroy public restrooms at Lake Jacksonville Concession area

Vandals struck the Lake Jacksonville Concession area public restroom facilities in the overnight hours on Monday and Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage according to information provided by the Jacksonville Police Department.
Commodes, urinals and wash basins received heavy damage and were rendered unusable during what is the peak season for use.
City crews are in the process of restoring the restrooms back to working order.
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for the destruction. A reward of up to $500.00 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment of anyone involved in this incident.
If you have information, please call Crimestoppers (903) 586-2546. Callers may remain anonymous.
