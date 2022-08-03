The Vanishing Texana Museum was recently approved to continue the ‘The Images of Valor-Hispanics in World War II’ exhibit. The end date for this exhibit is to be determined later.
“My hope is that the extension of this exhibit will give more people the opportunity to see it,” stated Trina Stidham, Vanishing Texana Museum Director. “Beautiful exhibits like this honor the Hispanic Americans that fought so bravely for our country. Guests will be just as surprised as I was with the famous faces in these beautiful photographs.”
Hispanic Americans in the community are encouraged to bring in photos of family members and frieds that have served the community and country.
“In the future we may be able to have a variety of exhibitions featuring Hispanic Americans of Jacksonville, Texas, and Cherokee County,” Stidham stated. “That is only possible if people spread the word and family members are willing to share their family history with us. Families can come to the Vanishing Texana Museum or to the Jacksonville Public Library with their family pictures.”
Copies of photographs will be made with the original pictures returned. The copies will become a part of the museums exhibits and displays.
“We want the opportunity to share those memories with future visitors,” Stidham stated.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and is located at 302 S. Bolton. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.