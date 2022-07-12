Jacksonville resident Richard Strom has been actively collecting Nichols cap guns for about the last 30 years. A portion of his collection is to be placed on exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum later this month.
“The earliest known picture of me with a Nichols cap gun was at my fourth birthday party,” Strom said. Today, he has a collection of approximately 3,000 items, which contains some unused pieces although Strom said prefers the ones that have been used.
“I like the guns that have been played with because they speak to me,” Strom said. “Somebody enjoyed that.”
With the large number of pieces in his collection he said it was difficult to chose a favorite.
“I have one gun that is one of six known,” Strom said. “I’ve got a whole bunch of rare pieces, it’s really hard to pick one.”
He did, however, name his Nichols G-45 Gold Plated Stallion as his favorite piece.
Aside from being a child who himself enjoyed playing with the cap guns, Strom says there are other reasons he enjoys and collects the vintage toys.
His parents met and married in Jacksonville, but they moved to Pasadena where Strom was born prior to the family’s return to Jacksonville.
“I started in Pasadena and moved to Jacksonville. Nichols Cap Guns started in Pasadena and moved to Jacksonville. So, I I feel like it’s kind of my birthright that I have to do this,” Strom said.
An even stronger motivation for collecting the guns is Strom’s belief that he owes Nichols cap guns for his wife’s existence.
“Her mom and dad met while working there. Her mom was an assembler and her dad drove the truck to the train station and delivered the guns and put them on the train. So, if it wasn’t for Nichols cap guns, I wouldn’t have my beautiful wife,” he said.
Strom noted that he isn’t alone in his connections to the locally manufactured toys. He showed a small portion of his collection in a booth at the Tomato Fest and said a steady stream of people stopped to look and visit. He estimated about 75% of the people he spoke with had some personal connection with the cap guns, either having played with them as children or having one or more relatives who worked for the company that created them.
Along with displaying his private collection, Strom had reproductions of the Dyna-Mite Derringer made from the original molds to sell as Tomato Fest commemorative pieces. The limited run of 300 included red handles and scroll work engraving, some of which he still had available as of Saturday, July 9.
It is Strom’s hope to preserve, not only the cap guns, but the history of them and their place in Jacksonville. He has a 30-foot by 50-foot shop in which he is finishing a second floor to house his collection. This museum, when completed, will be made available for public viewing on an appointment basis and free of charge.
To view the exhibit of Strom’s collection at the Vanishing Texana Museum, visit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from July 28 through Sept. 3. The museum is located at 302 S. Bolton and does not charge for admittance.
Strom is continually adding to his collection. For information on the availability of the Tomato Fest reproductions or anyone wishing to sell a Nichols cap gun, or other items produced by Nichols Industries, contact him at 903-530-1314.
