A number of Cherokee County entities have set holiday schedules with closings for Christmas and New Year’s.
Cherokee County offices will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, and remain closed for the rest of the week in observance of the Christmas holiday. The county offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
The city offices of Rusk, Bullard, Troup, New Summerfield and Alto will all be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and Friday, New Year’s Day.
Jacksonville will close Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25 for Christmas and Thursday-Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, for New Year’s.
Wells will close at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and remain closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25. The city will also close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, and remain closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will close Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25, and Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce will close Thursday-Friday, Dec. 4-25, for Christmas and Thursday-Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, for New Year’s. The chamber will reopen with normal business hours the Monday following each holiday.
The Rusk Public Library, also known as the Singletary Memorial Library, will close at lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and stay closed through the remainder of the week. The library will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will be closed the entire week of Christmas and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The Bullard Community Library, which does not have Friday hours, will close Thursday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve. Special hours the following week are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 28-30. The library will again close Thursday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve.
The Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed Wed.-Fri., Dec. 23-25, and again on Jan. 1.
The Chaparral Center, Alto Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store are currently closed and will remain closed through Jan. 5.
The Vanishing Texana Museum will close Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25, but will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
Republic Services trash pickup will run the day following each holiday for those with Friday service.
