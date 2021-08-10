State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-175 that claimed the life of a Jacksonville resident Monday morning.
Troopers arrived at the accident, which took place approximately 2.6 miles east of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County, at 6:12 a.m. Aug. 9.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling east on US-175 while the driver of a 2007 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on the same roadway.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Durango crossed into the westbound lane and struck the Ford head-on.
The unidentified 17-year-old male driver of the Durango, who was from Frankston, was transported to UT Health East Texas – Jacksonville in stable condition.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville. She was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.
One of Washington’s passengers, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville, was also transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.
Another passenger, identified as Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville, was pronounced at the scene.
