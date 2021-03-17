A vehicle-pedestrian accident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, March 12, on SH 155 near CR 1182, approximately 12 miles south of Tyler.
A 2013 Ford Escape traveling north in the left lane of SH 155 struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the roadway.
The pedestrian was identified as Melissa Renee Chrieman, 33, also of Frankston.
Chreiman was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin, Smith County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, and was transported to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.
The accident remains under investigation.
