In honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, McDonald’s owner/operators across North Texas will give veterans and active duty personnel a free combo meal. Military personnel are invited to stop by their local McDonald’s with a valid ID for a free combo meal.
The offer is valid all day and can be redeemed for a breakfast, lunch or dinner combo meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants across North Texas. The offer includes favorites such as the Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee.
Guests can redeem the offer in the drive thru or with a carry out order. A valid military ID is required.
