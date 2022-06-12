A Jacksonville veteran will be recognized for his service in Vietnam at the upcoming June 14th Flag Day event to be held at the Hazel Tilton Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
Wounded in action 26 November 1968, U.S. Army Private First Class, Robert Neal Scott, was awarded the Purple Heart.
Scott’s family has a history of service. Robert’s father, Charlie Scott, began the legacy serving in World War II. Two of his sons would continue by serving; Charles B. also in World War II and Robert during Vietnam. Then five of Charlie’s great grandchildren would serve. Three are currently in the military: one in Germany, one at Ft. Polk in Louisiana, one stationed at Ft. Hood, in Killeen. Of the other two, one completed two tours in Iraq right after high school, the other was in the Air Force.
According to Charlie’s daughter, Charlie Mae Esco of Jacksonville, “Doing one’s duty seems to be in the family DNA…there were eight of us siblings. Our parents, Charlie and Mizellar Sanders Scott, were role models in terms of hard work and dedication...”
The history of the Purple Heart can be traced back to the beginnings of our country when General George Washington awarded the first purple colored heart-shaped badges to soldiers who fought in the Continental Army. Only three revolutionary war soldiers would be awarded this “Badge of Military Merit.” Then, for almost 150 years, the award fell into disuse and almost forgotten.
Douglas MacArthur would become the prime mover behind the revival of the Purple Heart. He had been wounded twice in World War I and was issued a Purple Heart in 1932. Since then the criteria for the award has changed over the years due to the changing nature of war. For example, it now includes those killed or wounded as a result of international terrorist attacks against the United States.
Accompanying the Purple Heart is a certificate given to each recipient which still acknowledges George Washington. Robert Scott’s reads in part, “This is to certify that the President of the United States of America has awarded the Purple Heart established by General George Washington at Newburgh, New York, August 7, 1782, to Private First Class Robert N. Scott United States Army. For wounds received in action in the Republic of Vietnam…”
There’s no way for most of us today to comprehend what it was like for our soldiers to serve in Vietnam. According to one account, “The war was a long, costly and divisive conflict that pitted the Communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its principal alley, the United States.”
The Tet Offensive in January 1968 was the beginning of sustained and heavy losses for the US and played an important role in weakening public support for the war. Then as they returned home, soldiers were vilified, their emotional wounds never really healed.
However in 1982, hoping to make amends, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was unveiled in Washington D.C. On the monument were inscribed the names of 57, 939 American men and women killed or missing in the war; later additions brought the total to 58, 200.
We, in Cherokee County, are eternally grateful that individuals such Robert N. Scoot served his country and came home to Jacksonville! God Bless him and his family.
The Flag Day celebration 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, is open to the public. Hazel Tilton Park is located at the corner of E. Larissa and S. Main in Jacksonville. For details or to share your own , contact Flag Day Chair Deborah Burkett at 903-752-7850 or debbietroup7@yahoo.com.
