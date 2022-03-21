National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, is a day to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice and to remember those still listed as missing in action. The day honors the millions who served in Vietnam, provides further remembrance of those who became prisoners of war; and commemorates the more than 58,000 who paid the ultimate sacrifice and the more than 1,600 who are still missing in action.
Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans. Over 500,000 Texas veterans, both men and women, served in Vietnam.
Commemorations and ceremonies are planned across various cities throughout Texas and the nation.
Among these celebrations is a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event planned by the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 991. The organization invites all Vietnam Veterans and their spouses to a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the DAV/VVA Hall, 927 Gradner Dr., in Palestine. The luncheon is intended as an opportunity to honor and thank those who served, as well as provide a time of fellowship.
Additionally, to honor the Texans who served in Vietnam, a special Texas limited edition Vietnam War commemorative book A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice is available to them, through the Texas Veterans Commission, compliments of Governor Greg Abbott. Whether you served during Vietnam or had a family member who did, this book honors that service. To receive the book, send a request to comm@tvc.texas.gov.
The book details heroic actions and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans, and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam.
For more information on the Texas Veterans Commission, visit tvc.texas.gov.
For more information on the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, visit vva.org.
For more information on AVVA, Chapter 991, visit vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-991.
