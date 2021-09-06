The Jacksonville Chamber situated in downtown Jacksonville of Commerce welcomed new member Vine on Main with a ribbon cutting Aug. 31. Vine on Main, 218 S. Main, is a recently opened boutique. The business provides home decor, clothing, jewelry, candles and flowers among their offerings. The store is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Vine on Main can be contacted by phone, 903-339-1341, or email, vineonmainstreet@gmail.com. For more information about Vine on Main, visit the business’ Facebook page.
Vine on Main joins Jacksonville Chamber
