Kilgore College will host Ranger Preview Day virtually this year, giving potential students an opportunity to learn more about the exciting educational opportunities KC offers.
Registration is underway to sign up for virtual sessions in each of the four academic areas.
Preview Day Saturday sessions:
• March 27: Arts & Mathematical Sciences
• April 10: Public Services & Industrial Technologies
• April 24: Business & Information Technology
• May 8: Science & Health Sciences
The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about financial aid, scholarships, admissions, choosing a college major, career pathways or on-campus housing.
Although not the traditional on-campus event, the online information should be just as beneficial to prospective students, including those who have yet to decide on a major and those not certain how to start the college process.
To register for a Preview Day session, prospective students can visit www.kilgore.edu/previewday to register online.
For questions or more information, call (903) 983-8209 or email kcadmissions@kilgore.edu.
