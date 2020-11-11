On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Texas Land Commissioner and Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush will be hosting a virtual Veterans Day ceremony to honor and recognize our nation’s heroes who dedicated their lives to fighting for our freedom.
The ceremony will feature keynote remarks by retired Major General Albert Zapanta, remarks by Veterans Land Board Chariman George P. Bush, the national anthem performed by Operation Encore’s Shannon Book and the Presentation of Colors by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.
Gen. Zapanta currently serves as the President of the U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, has previously held numerous presidential appointments and was awarded the Silver Star, five Bronze Stars for Valor, Purple Heart and 30 other awards for his service during the Vietnam War.
Join us online at facebook.com/events/343260533616093/ to honor our Texas Veterans.
“Honor. Duty. Sacrifice. No three words can be more fitting of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces,” said Bush. “As a military veteran myself, I know firsthand what it’s like to wake up each morning, put on the uniform and report for duty. This service is not without great personal sacrifice. I invite Texans across the state to join us as we pay tribute to our military members who have served this great state and nation this Veterans Day.”
Veterans Day is a day to reflect on the heroism of the brave men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces. While in person celebrations cannot be conducted this year, the tradition of honoring these heroes and the sacrifices they have made for their country and our freedom will continue with a virtual ceremony on Veterans Day.
The community is invited to join on Faceboook LIVE at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to observe a ceremony dedicated to those who devote their lives to our nation’s freedom.
