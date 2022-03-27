Visiting Angels joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place at the Chamber office Wednesday, March 23.
Visiting Angels is a network of home care franchised agencies providing senior care to families since 1998. Visiting Angels in Tyler are available to provide care hourly, overnight care or around the clock.
Service coordinators are trained to create personalized home care plans, incorporating a variety of daily living activities such as hygiene assistance, meal planning and preparation, light housekeeping and assistance running errands.
The agency can be found on the Visiting Angels (Tyler, TX) Facebook page.
Visiting Angels is located at 419 Houston St. in Tyler and can be reached by calling 903-581-5122.
For more information, visit the Visiting Angels website visitingangels.com/tyler/home.
