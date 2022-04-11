Volunteers met at the old city cemetery on Kickapoo St. in Jacksonville to clean gravestones. With the weather cooperating, the day was comfortable for the task they had come to complete.
The city of Jacksonville provided a water truck to assist with cleaning, as well as rakes and garbage bags.
The group of volunteers cleaned the gravestone of Mary Anna Haberle, who was born Nov. 14, 1831 and died March 1, 1906. Even before the sun rose over the treetops, San Hopkins, Jamie Dorsey, John Thomason, Barbara Hugghins and Mary Catherine Spiller were busy working away on the headstone. Marilyn Randle cleaned border stones surrounding the Haberle family plot.
The volunteers represented the Jacksonville Garden Club, Rotary Club, United Methodist Church, Jacksonville Public Library, Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Committee and the Cherokee County Historical Commission.
Another volunteer work day is scheduled for Saturday, April 9. New volunteers are always welcome and will be shown proper cleaning techniques.
Regularly scheduled cleaning at the cemetery is set for 8:30 until 11 a.m. on the second and third Saturday of each month.
For more information on the gravestone cleaning project at the old city cemetery, contact Deborah Burkett by phone, 903-752-7850, or email, debbietroup7@yahoo.com.
