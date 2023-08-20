The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation needs four licensed auctioneers, plus one member of the public, to serve as volunteers on the Auctioneer Advisory Board. Members of the board are not compensated or reimbursed for serving.
“TDLR needs Texans who care about their communities to participate on our advisory boards and committees,” said TDLR Executive Director Mike Arismendez Jr. “Thanks to a change in state law, we’re able to hold most of our advisory board meetings online, so members no longer have to travel to Austin to meet. We hope that more people will want to get involved.”
The board provides technical knowledge and industry expertise to TDLR about the auctioneers program, which registers and regulates people who conduct live-bid auctions in Texas. TDLR does not regulate online auctions.
The board consists of seven members, including four licensed auctioneers, two public members and an administrative head of a state agency selected by the Texas Commission on Licensing and Regulation. Each member serves a six-year term.
The public members cannot have any connection to the auction industry. All members of the board are appointed by the chair of the Texas Commission on Licensing and Regulation.
Visit https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/media/vacancies.htm for details on specific membership requirements and how to apply. The deadline to apply for the Auctioneer Advisory Board is September 22.
About TDLR
TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.
Visit TDLR’s website, https://www.tdlr.texas.gov, for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
